As COVID cases dip, people in Hyderabad show negligence

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
As COVID cases dip, people in Hyderabad show negligence

As COVID cases dip, people in Hyderabad show negligence

People in Hyderabad have started showing negligence towards coronavirus.

Social distancing norms are being flouted in markets.

One of the shopkeepers said that fear of COVID has gone down and people don't wear masks either.

The fear vanished after COVID cases dipped in the city.


