As COVID cases dip, people in Hyderabad show negligence

'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman



Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research) informed about the status of COVID vaccine. He said that several vaccines are in third phase of clinical trials and common people will able to have access to them once a success rate of 94% is achieved. "There are about 169 companies are for going clinical trials, only 7 companies are in third phase of clinical trials. Today in Hyderabad, Covaxin is underway, second trial is over and it is entering the third phase of trials. Probably about 30-40 thousand people will go under clinical trials," said Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research). He further added, "Covaxin has entered the third phase of clinical trial. The American, Pfizer is also entering third phase as they have seen 92% success rate in different countries. So, if in phase three trial if they are efficient to give success rate of 94%, common people will be able to get vaccine in fourth phase." "We can expect a vaccine in the mid of 2021," Doctor Bhaskar also said.

