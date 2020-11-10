|
Pelosi is re-elected as House Speaker
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:38s - Published
House Democrats back Nancy Pelosi for Speaker
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi appears poised for a fourth term as Speaker of the House after her Democratic colleagues re-nominated her to the position. This comes..
CBS News
68% of Republicans concerned election was ‘rigged’
[NFA] Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:36Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who’s just been tapped by Democrats to run for speaker for a...
FOXNews.com - Published
House Democrats have voted for Nancy Pelosi to stand as their candidate for speaker.
FOXNews.com - Published
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., will not be voting to reelect Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as House...
Newsmax - Published
|
Pelosi slams Facebook over election misinformation
U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Facebook has been 'part of the problem' when it comes to election-related misinformation.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
The End Of Pelosi?
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face a tough road ahead of her following the 2020 election where Democrats held onto their slim majority in the House Of Representatives.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:43Published
