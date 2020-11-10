Pelosi is re-elected as House Speaker

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the Nov.

3 elections in which the party lost seats to Republicans.

Colette Luke has the latest.


