Related videos from verified sources Pope Francis Congratulates Joe Biden



Politico reports the pope spoke with Biden by phone on Thursday morning. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 5 days ago Pope Francis Vows To End Church Sexual Abuse



Pope Francis is vowing to put an end to sexual abuse in the Catholic church. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Pope Francis Appoints Archbishop Wilton Gregory First Black American Bishop



It’s an historic appointment for the U.S. Catholic Church. Pope Francis has named a Black bishop to the powerful College of Cardinals. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 3 weeks ago