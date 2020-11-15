R&B Singer Jeremih On Ventilator In ICU For COVID-19
R&B singer Jeremih is battling the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in an intensive care unit.
CNN reports the 33-year-old is on a ventilator to help him breathe.
According to a statement from his family, what Jeremih is experiencing 'is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions.'
The singer/songwriter's first Top 10 hit was 2009's 'Birthday Sex.'
He's had more hits since and successful collaborations with other artists, including Ty Dolla Sign and YG.