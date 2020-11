These Are the Game Awards’ 2020 Game of the Year Nominees Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 minutes ago These Are the Game Awards’ 2020 Game of the Year Nominees These Are the Game Awards’ 2020 Game of the Year Nominees. The nominations for Geoff Keighley's Game Awards were announced on Wednesday. . These titles are up for game of the year. 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'. 'Doom Eternal'. 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'. 'Ghost of Tsushima' . 'Hades'. 'The Last Of Us Part 2'. The 2020 Game Awards will be hosted virtually on Dec. 10 0

