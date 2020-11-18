Proposed zinc plant receives draft air quality permit

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued a draft operating permit for the facility.

Closer to being built.

The permit will allow for a 30-day period for public comment.

News 18's balint szalavari tells us what the draft means for the project.

If approved, the permit would allow waelz sustainable products to finish construction and fully operate a new zinc recyling facility.

It would be located just west of logansport, in the cass county agribusiness park.

Wsp has already started construction of the buildings and foundations under the clean air act.

But the new permits are required to install any production and processing equipment.

Before receiving any sort of approval, the indiana department of environmental management will hold a virtual meeting.

It will be held on december 17th from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

Plant manager mike englert (eeng-lert) says the permit's approval is important to the plant's future operations.

Englert: "the permit gives us the guidelines on how we will operate, how we will make sure we comply with local, state and federal air quality standards.

That is the first and foremost for me."

Public comment will be allowed during the meeting.

Due to the virtual meeting, idem's office of air quality has extended the comment period until december 21st.

I also reach out to mercedes brugh, a member of the cass county citizens coalition.

She tells me they have reached out to experts and are planning on commenting during the virtual meeting.

Reporting in cass county, balint szalavari, news 18.