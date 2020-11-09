Pfizer Says It's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Even Better Than First Reported

Interview: Breaking down the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinesSonseeahray Tonsall talks to Dr. Dan Field about the latest vaccine updates.
Covid-19: Pfizer says vaccine 95% effective in the final trials|Oneindia NewsThe Indian Army will have upgraded living quarters in Eastern Ladakh this winter. The region here receives over 40 feet of snowfall after Nov each year and the temp here falls to minus 30 to minus 40..
Some people hesitant to get vaccinatedDoctors address attitudes toward receiving a new vaccine.