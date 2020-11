Cuomo said WNY hasn't felt the real pain of COVID-19.



Related videos from verified sources Cuomo: WNY headed for micro-cluster restrictions due to rising COVID numbers



Governor Andrew Cuomo will work with local officials over the weekend to develop a micro-cluster strategy aimed at tackling Western New York's rising COVID-19 numbers, the governor announced Friday.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:04 Published 2 weeks ago COVID vaccine debate: Cuomo says he "doesn't trust federal government's opinion"



Governor Andrew Cuomo challenged the federal government's future review of a COVID vaccine. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:22 Published on September 25, 2020