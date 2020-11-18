Indiana residents could be eligible for money through and Equifax settle - here's how to file a clai

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

Millions of Hoosiers could be eligible for money because of an Equifax settlement.

"millions of hoosiers"..

Could be eligible "for money" because "of an equi-fax settlement".

"today"..

"indiana's attorney general" is urging residents "to file a claim".

That's because..

You might qualify for a portion of the "19"-point-"5"-million-dollar "paid to the state".

In this afternoon's "consumer alert"..

News 10's "porsha williams"..

Walks us through..

How to file that claim!

//////// //////// all indiana hoosiers have to do is go to indiana equifax claims dot com..

Click file a claim here then it will take you to this page..

Where you just press enter on the online filing site.

Once there..

You will need to enter your name, address, city, e-mail address and how you would want to receive the money.

You provide your signature and finally, press submit.

I talked with indiana's attorney general curtis hill.

He sued equifax following the 20-17 data breach.

He's encouraging anybody who has lived in indiana between march 2017 and july 2017 to file a claim.

"with that 19.5 million dollars we would be able to attempt to make whole many of the hoosiers who have been victimized by this breach but we have established a fund and a collection process by which those who have been possibly affected by the equifax breach."

The last day for hoosiers to file a claim is december 16th.

But attorney general hill said hoosiers should file their claims as soon as possible.

"not every hoosier was affected as i said there were 3.9 hoosiers that were impacted theres about 6 and a half hoosiers in the state so there are some folks who weren't affected."

For this consumer alert..

I'm porsha williams. //////// we have also provided "the equi-fax link" on our web site at wthitv-dot-com".