Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

The first feature is 'Watch Together' in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat.

In the second feature, the users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger and express their affection with love emojis.

The third feature, 'vanish mode', is coming soon and is an opt-in feature that makes seen messages disappear after you leave a chat thread.

To turn it on, just swipe up in an existing chat thread - and you're in vanish mode.

Swipe up again and you're back to your regular chat.

"We're also bringing two new shows, "Post Malone's Celebrity World Pong League" and "Here for It With Avani Gregg," exclusively to Messenger and Instagram through Watch Together," Facebook said in an official statement.


Facebook’s Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram lets you send disappearing messages

Facebook's Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram lets you send disappearing messages Image: Facebook Facebook's latest take on a signature Snapchat feature is arriving today, and...
The Verge


Instagram and Messenger get ‘vanish mode’ for disappearing chats

Facebook is giving users a new way to chat with disappearing messages. Messenger and Instagram will...
engadget



WhatsApp rolls out new feature to notify users about in-app updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to notify users about in-app updates

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new handy feature that will allow WhatsApp to make in-app announcements around new updates. According to Mashable, as reported by a popular..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings

WhatsApp introduces improved wallpapers with custom dark mode settings

In the latest update, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp has introduced new features: The wallpapers can be customised per chat, with an updated wallpaper gallery. It has also introduced..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Facebook Messenger's 'Vanish Mode' makes messages disappear

Facebook Messenger's 'Vanish Mode' makes messages disappear

Social media giant Facebook is adding 'vanish mode' to Messenger. It makes messages disappear after they are seen and the chat is closed. As per Mashable, the idea, according to Facebook, is to "be in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published