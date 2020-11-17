The newest COVID-19 numbers show a big case spike in Vigo County

Global  
 

We have new information about the COVID-19 situation in Vigo County.

Here's the look at the latest numbers released today from the health department.

This is through last week.

You can see the largest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic.... at nearly 12-hundred.

Local health officials say these are not the numbers they want to see going into the holiday season.

As a result ..

They're discouraging *any* group gatherings.

Health officials say ..

You're probably tired of hearing it, but -- wear a mask and practice social distancing.

And, if you're sick stay home!

There are several covid-19 testing sites in the area.

We have information about that at wthi




