Matson Family Gifted Generous Donation

A Waseca police officer- who was shot and injured in the line of duty in January is receiving quite the surprise today..

And it should help make arik matsons recovery a bit easier.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe has the heartwarming story.

Officer arik matson was shot an wounded on january 6th of this year..

He's recently returned home after nearly seven months in rehabilitation facility..

While matson is showing great progress dave syverson ford lincoln, here, in albert lea wanted to make his recovery journey ?

"* a little easier.

Nats matson and his family are being presented with a more than 25?

"* thousand dollar check and a new wheelchair accessible 2020 ford expedition to help get matson to and from his many medical appointments.

The gift was made possible through a minnesota police and peace officers association go fund me campaign as well with a large donation from an anonymous donor.

"to everyone that made a donation, you are all so generous.

Thank you.

To the anonymous donor that helped cover any offset funds you are truly a blessing in disguise.

Thank you.

(16 seconds) and since i'm told matson is a pretty tall guy this vehicle should be much