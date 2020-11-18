Childcare precautions to stop spread

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Child care facilities have provided such a vital service to give frontline healthcare workers a place for their kids as they battle the pandemic.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is checking in with the executive director of charlie brown preschool and childcare with how they're keeping the kiddos safe.

"* kids here at westown charlie brown took advantage of the decent weather earlier today to get outside and burn off some energy ?

"* something positive to look forward to.

Throughout the whole pandemic ?

"* staff at each charlie brown location have been diligent on keeping kids safe ?

"* as well s staff.

Deep cleaning and sanitation is the name of the game here ?

"* keeping group times short ?

"* spacing kids ot at mealtime ?

"* and getting thm outside to get fresh air is key.

If there's been a known positive case ?

"* a room will e closed for two weeks and deep cleaned and "if we have to shut down one specific room, at least it's not t he whole center.

That's the avenue we've been going down so far.

We've been fortunate the last couple of weeks to not really too much affected by it."

Morud mentioned that the center has had to experience with covid?

"*19 recently.

While she didn't disclose specific numbers ?

"* she has had more staffers test positive than kids.

The center has to track how many staffers are available ?

"* and student ratios.

If a person tests positive ?

"* r says the center observes video footage of the person that tested positive to see if they were within 6 feet of another person within 15 minutes.

If they are within that range ?

"* they are considered to be in close contact ?

"* and must quarantine.///