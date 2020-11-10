Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama Addresses Rappers Who Supported Donald Trump In 2020 Election

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Barack Obama Addresses Rappers Who Supported Donald Trump In 2020 Election

Barack Obama Addresses Rappers Who Supported Donald Trump In 2020 Election

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Obama Rips Trump For Refusing To Congratulate President-Elect Biden

Barack Obama is reminding the nation he congratulated Donald Trump as soon as he won the election ......
TMZ.com - Published

US election: On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House

US election: On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House.It...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Barack Obama says facilitating peaceful transition is the 'essence of democracy'

Barack Obama has spoken about US President Donald Trump's delay to concede defeat to Joe Biden in the...
SBS - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division [Video]

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division

Barack Obama has said it will take more than one election to reverse a cultureof “crazy conspiracy theories” in US politics. The former president, 59, saidthe nation was more divided today than it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede [Video]

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede

Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama [Video]

One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama

In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:22Published