Lafayette mayor resting at home after testing positive for COVID-19

A rapid test yesterday came back positive within about an hour.

City Clerk Cindy Murray says Roswarski on Monday started showing symptoms, including a high fever, a head ache and body aches.

Lafayette announced today mayor tony roswarski has tested positive for covid-19.

And west lafayette mayor john dennis says that should be a wake-up call to the community.

News 18's joe paul knows more about roswarski's status.

And he talked to dennis today about how elected officials have been avoiding the virus.

Joe?

I'm here at city hall in downtown lafayette.

Roswarski's last day here was monday.

That's when he developed a high fever, a head ache and body aches.

A rapid test the next day came back positive within about an hour.

Roswarski now has to quarantine for two weeks.

As well as his administrative assistant and some family members.

West lafayette mayor john dennis says the area's public officials have been meeting virtually as often as possible.

And they've been wearing masks and socially distancing when they need to gather.

He says roswarski's case should be a red flag for the community.

And it's unfortunate it had to happen to one of his close friends.

But this sends out a very strong message, you know, nobody is immune and, you know, regardless of your title, rules apply.

Dennis says west lafayette has a backup plan if he should ever become incapacitated.

He says the controller becomes acting mayor in class two cities like west lafayette.

And he's talked to controller peter gray about those responsibilities.

City clerk cindy murray tells me roswarski is resting at home.

And at times feels like he got hit by a truck.

Staff here at city hall are being asked to work from home if they can.

And the building is closed for two hours every day for a deep clean.

Reporting live in lafayette, joe paul, news 18.

