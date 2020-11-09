Global  
 

Local businesses and organizations work to help kids in need this holiday season

Local businesses, churches, and organizations are helping spread the Christmas spirit around the world.

It's through "operation christmas child".

They're urging residents to fill shoe boxes with things like hygiene products..

School supplies..and toys.

Then..

Those boxes are sent to kids in need.

One drop off location is j-f vision in terre haute.

The "terre haute north bass fishing team" is happy to be a part of the effort.

"it's exciting to get things for different children who don't have much.

It's exciting and fun."

The last day to drop off donations is monday.

We've put the link to all drop-off locations at wthi tv dot




