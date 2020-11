Born A Champion Movie - Dennis Quaid, Katrina Bowden, Sean Patrick Flanery Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:21s - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:21s - Published Born A Champion Movie - Dennis Quaid, Katrina Bowden, Sean Patrick Flanery Born A Champion Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mickey Kelley, one of the first American black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, who gets pulled away from everything he loves and into an unsanctioned MMA tournament. US Release Date: January 22, 2021 Starring: Dennis Quaid, Katrina Bowden, Sean Patrick Flanery Directed By: Alex Ranarivelo 0

