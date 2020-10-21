AUDREY Documentary movie - AUDREY HEPBURN

AUDREY Documentary movie trailer HD - AUDREY HEPBURN - Plot synopsis: Actress, humanitarian and recognised as a film and fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn was undoubtedly one of the greatest legends from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

This in-depth documentary looks back at the life, loves and career of this enigmatic star.

Release Date: December 15, 2020 (DVD & Bluray); January 5, 2021 (VOD & Digital) Written/Directed By: Helena Coan Produced By: Nick Taussing, Paul Van Carter, Annabel Wigoder Starring: Francesca Hayward (Cats plays “Hollywood era Audrey” - ), Allesandra Ferri (prima ballerina assoluta plays “Audrey”) Keirs Moore (“Young Audrey”) Distributor: Bohemia Media Production Company: Salon Pictures Genre: Documentary Rating: NR, TV-MA Language: English Runtime: 90 Minutes