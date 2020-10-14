Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Psychologists Hereby Offer Their Permission To Put Up Your Holiday Decorations Now

Just like not wearing white shoes after Labor Day, another American unwritten rule is to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating for the December holidays.

But according to HuffPost, people seem to be breaking with tradition in 2020 and are putting up their decorations early.

Mental health experts say that could be a very good thing.

As many of our beloved holiday traditions may be on pause because of COVID-19, decorating is one way we can safely and healthfully lift our spirits.


