Psychologists Hereby Offer Their Permission To Put Up Your Holiday Decorations Now

Just like not wearing white shoes after Labor Day, another American unwritten rule is to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating for the December holidays.

But according to HuffPost, people seem to be breaking with tradition in 2020 and are putting up their decorations early.

Mental health experts say that could be a very good thing.

As many of our beloved holiday traditions may be on pause because of COVID-19, decorating is one way we can safely and healthfully lift our spirits.

Decorations can remind you of happier times, give you something to look forward to, and give you a greater sense of control in a frightening time.

“Drop the judgment.

If it makes you feel good, this is the year to do it.

Ryan Howes, Psychologist Author, “Mental Health Journal for Men"