WBZ Evening News Update For November 18 Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:00s - Published 4 minutes ago WBZ Evening News Update For November 18 State Police search for driver wanted for a hit and run that injured man in Saugus; State Police and Brockton Police are looking for car involved in a deadly hit and run; Boston police arrest a Chelsea man in connection with a sexual assault; Latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend