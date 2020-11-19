Five hundred families given Thanksgiving meal in Biloxi
Five hundred local families have a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to a couple of local organizations.
- 500 local families will have a- traditional thanksgiving- meal this year... thanks to a - couple of local organizations.- feeding the gulf coast and winn- dixie parent company..- southeastern grocers..
Set up a- biloxi baptist church this- morning and hosted a drive thru- food distribution...- where all the fixings for a - thanksgiving meal were- handed out.
- officals with both organization- say the - reactions of those who came - through the line were rewarding- - "people were so excited..
So appreciative.
Some people were- out here at 3 o'clock this- morning.
People had - tears in their eyes.
They were- so appreciative of what we're - doing to give - back to the community."
"extreme gratitude.
This year w have seen an exponential need - due to covid and- - - - on top of that with zeta in our- backyard..
It's just- heartbreaking.
There are so man- people coming through our lines- that have never asked for - assitance before."
All of the food was distributed- within an hour of starting