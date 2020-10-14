Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly

A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus.

According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra Zeneca, and is particularly effective in elderly recipients who are over age 70.

Researchers say the finding of the 'robust' responses in older people in their study is both significant and encouraging.