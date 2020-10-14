Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly

The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. Professor Andrew Pollard, from the Oxford Vaccine Group, praised the results, but said they do not have an impact on what his team are working on. Oxford University teamed up with AstraZeneca to develop their own Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Russian disinformation campaign designed to undermine and spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been exposed.
A Russian disinformation campaign designed to undermine and spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been exposed.

Pictures, memes and video clips depicting the British-made vaccine as dangerous have been devised in Russia with the intention to spread the images on social media networks around the world.
Zoe Powell, 29, died alongside her daughters Phoebe, eight, Amelia, four, andsix-year-old son Simeon when the family’s Subaru people carrier collided witha heavy goods vehicle on the A40 to the west of Oxford shortly before 10pm onMonday. Mrs Powell’s 30-year-old husband, Josh, and their infant daughtersurvived but remain in the John Radcliffe Hospital.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is having an enormous impact on the mental health of America's senior citizens. Now, a nationwide survey reveals more than 60% of seniors with depression in the United States won't seek treatment for their condition. UPI reports genetic testing company Myriad Neuroscience says one-third of 1500 adults 65 and older surveyed believe they can 'snap out' of it on their own.
A new medication has been found to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by up to 40%. The "polypill" mixes 3 blood pressure meds and a cholesterol-lowering drug has been found to lower heart attack risk by 20%. According to UPI, when the polypill is taken with aspirin, the lowered risk results skyrocket to 40%. Currently, polypill therapy has been approved and is available in Europe and South America. The medication is also available in parts of Asia and Africa.
Up to 15% of American men experience erectile dysfunction at some point in their lives. According to new research, what a man eats may play a role in the condition. According to UPI, a healthy diet can reduce men's risk for ED by more than 20%. Men who followed the Mediterranean Diet were 22% less likely to develop erectile dysfunction. An 18% reduction in ED was seen in men over 60, who ate Mediterranean Diet foods.
People who use e-cigarettes have a roughly 30% higher risk of developing respiratory illness. The increased risk includes conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, bronchitis, and asthma. The four chronic conditions lead to difficulty breathing and can be life-threatening if left untreated. The risks for chronic lung diseases among current e-cigarette users is 31% higher compared to non-users. According to UPI. former e-cigarette users have a 28% higher risk.
Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the..
