Against All Odds movie (1984) - Rachel Ward, Jeff Bridges, James Woods

Against All Odds movie trailer (1984) - Plot synopsis: A gangster hires an ex-football player to find his girlfriend.

When he finds her, they fall in love, and the twists start to appear.

Director: Taylor Hackford Writers: Eric Hughes, Daniel Mainwaring, Daniel Mainwaring Stars: Rachel Ward, Jeff Bridges and James Woods alongside Jane Greer, Alex Karras, Richard Widmark and Dorian Harewood A remake of Out of the Past (1947)