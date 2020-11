COVID-19 concerns rise as college students go home for holidays Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:01s - Published 1 minute ago COVID-19 concerns rise as college students go home for holidays 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEIR PLANS TONIGHT.AT MILLSAPS HERE.IT WILL BE AN ADJUSTED REMAINDEROF THIS SEMESTER BECAUSE OFRISING COVID-19 CASES OFF-CAMPUSTHIS UNIVERSITY AND OTHERS ARETAKING ADDITIONAL STEPS TO TRYTO PROTECT THOSE WHO ARE ONCAMPUS MILLSAPS HAS HAD A GOODSEMESTER THUS FAR WITHRELATIVELY FEW CASES OF COVID-19ON CAMPUS FOR WEDNESDAY.JUST ONE TEACHER AND ONE STAFFMEMBER TESTING POSITIVE.YES.I DO THINK THAT THAT IS APOSSIBILITY THAT IT WILL GETWORSE, BUT SOME STUDENTS DOWORRY WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN AFTERSTUDENTS AND STAFF.ERIN FROM THE THANKSGIVINGBREAK, YOU KNOW YOU WORRY ABOUTPEOPLE NOT FOLLOWING THE RULESBECAUSE THERE ARE SOME PEOPLETHAT WALK AROUND NO MAN’S GONE.THEIR FAMILIES ARE TRAVELING ANDSO YOU DON’T KNOW WHERE THEY’VEBEEN AND A LOT OF PEOPLE AREN’TWEARING MASKS THEY’RE GETTINGCOMFORTABLE AGAIN INSTEAD OFMISSISSIPPI STATE IS OFFERINGFREE COVID-19 TESTING FORSTUDENTS BEFORE THEY HEAD HOMEFOR THE THANKSGIVING BREAK.HOPING TO PREVENT THE VIRUS FROMSPREADING TO THEIR FAMILIES ANDFRIENDS MILLSAPS WILL HAVESTUDENTS BACK AFTER THANKSGIVINGBUT ONLINE ONLY FROM HOME ORTHEIR DOOR.APPROACH TO TESTING IS TESTINGWITH SYMPTOMS.SO IF A STUDENT OR FACULTYMEMBER DEMONSTRATE SYMPTOMS,THEN THEY GET THE TESTUNIVERSITY OFFICIALS ANDMILLSAPS WILL NOT REQUIRESTUDENTS TO BE TESTED ON THERETURN.WE HAVE FOUND THAT THAT IT’S AVERY LIMITED SMALL SCOPE OF TIMEFOR THE TEST.AND IT DOES CAN IT CAN PROVIDE AFALSE SENSE OF SECURITY BECAUSEEVEN THOUGH YOU MIGHT HAVE ANEGATIVE TEST YOU COULD.GET THE VIRUS, YOU KNOWIMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING OLE MISSOFFERING FREE TESTING TOMISSISSIPPI COLLEGE SAYS ITPLANS TO END THE SEMESTER NOWNOT BRING STUDENTS BACK UNTILMID-JANUARY ACADEMIC LEADERS SAYTHEIR PLANS COULD EASILY CHANGEAS THEY CONTINUE TO DEAL WITH ANEVER-CHANGING LESSON PLANBECAUSE OF THE PANDE





