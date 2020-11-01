Global  
 

Game of Death 2 movie (1980) - Bruce Lee, Tae-jeong Kim, Jang-Lee Hwang

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer
Game of Death 2 movie (1980) - Bruce Lee, Tae-jeong Kim, Jang-Lee Hwang

Game of Death 2 movie (1980) - Bruce Lee, Tae-jeong Kim, Jang-Lee Hwang

Game of Death 2 movie trailer (1980) - Plot synopsis: After Billy Lo is killed while seeking the murderers of his friend, his brother Bobby goes all out to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Directors: See-Yuen Ng, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Corey Yuen Writers: Tin Shing Hoh, Chuo-Lun Ting Stars: Bruce Lee, Tae-jeong Kim, Jang-Lee Hwang


