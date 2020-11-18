Richmond new jobs 11.18.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 days ago

Richmond is taking steps to attract more industry and jobs.

New jobs.

L3: abc 36 news white new jobs coming to richmond the city's industrial development board has voted to go forward with plans for a site for a 190 thousand square foot building on 21 acres in the city's south industrial park off duncannon lane.

The site is adjacent to where asahi is building its a-f-x project on bill robertson way.

Executive director david stipes said the size is guided by the requests he sees most and allows flexibility for larger or smaller operations.

H-m-b engineers will have plans finished in january and the board could open the work up for bids in february.