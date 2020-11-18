Global  
 

Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID Restrictions

Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID Restrictions

Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID Restrictions

Watch Minnesota Gov.

Tim Walz's full televised announcement that breaks down several new restrictions designed to fight the rampant spread of COVID-19 (26:01).WCCO 4 News - November 18, 2020


Minnesota expected to toughen Covid-19 restrictions on bars, gyms, sports

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new rules on a variety of business and social activities in...
Walz to temporarily close bars, restaurants and fitness centers as COVID-19 cases surge

Gov. Tim Walz will impose new restrictions on bars, restaurants and fitness centers starting Friday,...
Minnesota expected to temporarily close gyms, limit bars and restaurants to take-out only

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new rules on a variety of business and social...
Gov. Walz To Announce Restrictions On Youth Sports, Bars, And Gyms [Video]

Gov. Walz To Announce Restrictions On Youth Sports, Bars, And Gyms

Esme Murphy reports, Walz is expected to announce on Wednesday night restrictions impacting youth sports, restaurants, bars, and gyms (2:44) WCCO 4 News At Noon - Nov. 18, 2020

Gov. Walz To Close Gyms, Restaurants/Bars To Go Take-Out Only, And Youth Sports Will Pause This Weekend [Video]

Gov. Walz To Close Gyms, Restaurants/Bars To Go Take-Out Only, And Youth Sports Will Pause This Weekend

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce that, starting Friday, gyms will have to close and that restaurants and bars will have to go to take-out only. Katie Johnston reports.

New COVID-19 Crackdown: Capacity Limits For Retail Stores; Museums, Theaters, And Casinos Required To Close [Video]

New COVID-19 Crackdown: Capacity Limits For Retail Stores; Museums, Theaters, And Casinos Required To Close

In his latest bid to curb the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker said new statewide restrictions will go into effect on Friday; including tighter limits for retailers, and requiring museums,..

