Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID Restrictions
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 26:01s - Published
7 minutes ago
Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID Restrictions
Watch Minnesota Gov.
Tim Walz's full televised announcement that breaks down several new restrictions designed to fight the rampant spread of COVID-19 (26:01).WCCO 4 News - November 18, 2020
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new rules on a variety of business and social activities in...
bizjournals - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy
Gov. Tim Walz will impose new restrictions on bars, restaurants and fitness centers starting Friday,...
Upworthy - Published
10 hours ago
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new rules on a variety of business and social...
bizjournals - Published
7 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources