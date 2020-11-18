Peanuts Holiday Classics To Air On PBS

PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that the Peanuts gang will be coming to television for the holidays.

Apple TV+ has the rights to Peanuts content, and now thanks to a new deal with PBS, Snoopy and friends will air on TV.

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air ad free on November 22 and December 13.

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will be available starting November 18 and free to watch from November 25-27.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas," will be available December 4 and stream for free from December 11-13.