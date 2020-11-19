The Bloody Judge Movie (1970) - Christopher Lee, Maria Schell, Leo Genn Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:59s - Published The Bloody Judge Movie (1970) - Christopher Lee, Maria Schell, Leo Genn The Bloody Judge Movie (1970) - trailer - Plot synopsis: Sir Christopher Lee plays the Lord Chief Justice of seventeenth century England who condemns women as witches to further his political and lusty needs. Director: Jesús Franco Writers: Enrico Colombo, Jesús Franco, Michael Haller Stars: Christopher Lee, Maria Schell, Leo Genn 0

