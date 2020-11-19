The Tournament movie (2009) - Robert Carlyle, Kelly Hu, Ian Somerhalder, Liam Cunningham, Ving Rhames

The Tournament movie (2009) - trailer - Plot synopsis: A tournament is watched by dozens of wealthy men betting on which one of the 30 assassins will survive the next 24 hours "kill or die" and claim the USD10,000,000 prize.

It takes place in an English town with plenty of CCTVs.

Director: Scott Mann Writers: Gary Young, Jonathan Frank, Nick Rowntree Starring: Robert Carlyle, Kelly Hu, Ian Somerhalder, Liam Cunningham, Ving Rhames