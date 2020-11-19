Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Five of the eight county boards of election in the 22nd Congressional District continue to count ballots to determine who will win the race between incumbent Democratic Rep.

Only Oneida County reported new vote totals Wednesday.

District race.

We just received updated numbers for oneida county in the last half hour.

What started as a 28 thousand vote gap on election night has now turned into a 2,137 vote gap.

We just received updated numbers from oneida county.

These are the absentee numbers we have so far... incumbent democrat anthony brindisi has 39,475 of the absentee ballots.

Republican claudia tenney has 13,190.

These results are still unofficial.

Out of the eight counties that make up the 22nd congressional district, broome, cortland, and madison counties have finished counting.

Herkimer, tioga, and oswego counties are almost finished.

Adding the absentee count to election night results.

Tenney has 153,073.

Brindisi has 150,936 again, the candidates are now separated by 2,137 votes... with absentee counting continuing.

Chenango county starts counting their ballots tomorrow.

They have 4,787 ballots to count.

