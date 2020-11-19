The Pirates! Band of Misfits movie clip - Ham Nite!

Plot synopsis: Pirate Captain sets out on a mission to defeat his rivals Black Bellamy and Cutlass Liz for the Pirate of the year Award.

The quest takes Captain and his crew from the shores of Blood Island to the foggy streets of Victorian London.

Directors: Peter Lord, Jeff Newitt Writers: Gideon Defoe, Gideon Defoe Stars: Hugh Grant, Martin Freeman, Imelda Staunton