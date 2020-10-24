Soul movie - The Joys of Life

Global  
 

Disney and Pixar’s Soul - The Joys of Life - Disney+ Disney and Pixar’s Soul is streaming this Christmas only on Disney+.

About Soul: What is it that makes you...YOU?

This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town.

But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience.

As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (“Inside Out,” “Up”), co-directed by Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a.

(Pixar short “Lou”), Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” is streaming only on Disney+ beginning December 25.


