NorCal Rapist convicted on all counts connected to series of attacks beginning in 1991 Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:22s - Published 3 minutes ago NorCal Rapist convicted on all counts connected to series of attacks beginning in 1991 After decades of searching and years of litigation since his 2018 arrest, Roy Charles Waller, the man accused of being the NorCal Rapist, was found guilty today on all 46 accounts against him. 0

