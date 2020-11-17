Global  
 

Commissioner asks APS to figure out how to slash rates

Arizona utility regulator Lea Marquez Peterson wants to know what it would take to lower electricity rates in the state by nearly 30 percent.

In a letter docketed on Tuesday she told Arizona Public Service (APS) the state's largest utility, "I am writing to you today to ask how we can work together to achieve a rate decrease for Arizona Public Service Company and its customers."


