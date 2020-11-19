How to connect while apart | Eric Yuan

People everywhere are using Zoom to work, take classes, do yoga -- and even get married.

The company's CEO and founder Eric Yuan reflects on how they developed the world's most popular video chat software and envisions a digital future that will include things like virtual handshakes and real-time language translations to rival face-to-face gatherings.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED technology curator Simone Ross, was recorded July 6, 2020.)