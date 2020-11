AZ Sec. of State getting threats, protesters seen at PHX home Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:57s - Published 2 minutes ago AZ Sec. of State getting threats, protesters seen at PHX home Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has released a statement addressing what she says are ongoing threats of violence toward her family and her office, and new surveillance video shows protesters even showing up outside her Phoenix home. 0

