Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states.

This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

President Donald Trump took his election fight to Wisconsin on Wednesday, seeking a partial recount of the state's presidential election results, part of his long-shot attempt to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's White House victory.

The Trump campaign forked over $3 million to Wisconsin to cover the costs of recounting votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties, two heavily Democratic areas.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY CLERK GEORGE CHRISTENSON: "We are ready and fully prepared to carry out this recount." The Milwaukee County clerk said he hoped to finish the recount before Dec.

1.

The Dane County clerk said Biden could end up with more votes after the recount but said -- either way -- Biden's more than 20,000 vote lead in the state was unlikely to change much, as only a few hundred votes changed in Dane County's recount after the 2016 election.

The recount comes as Trump continues to level all kinds of election fraud allegations on Twitter, many of which were unsupported by evidence and others demonstrably untrue.

In Georgia, the state's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, addressed Trump's claims on Wednesday.

REPORTER: "What is your response to President Trump's claims that there are thousands of fraudulent votes in Georgia?

GABRIEL STERLING: "That he's been misinformed on that front and the reason for the audit is to make sure that every legal vote is counted." Sterling also said the results of Georgia's election audit would be made public on Thursday and did not expect it to reverse Trump's loss.

STERLING: "The likelihood is the president will remain in second place and his team can ask for a recount." Team Trump is also struggling in court.

Reuters Legal Correspondent Jan Wolfe has the latest on that strategy.

WOLFE: "Legal experts say one fundamental problem here for Trump is that to litigate your way to victory it has to be really close and it really has to come down to one state.

Trump here is asking judges to stop the certification of Biden victories in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada.

So a lot of people think that's not even the goal.

It's really to sort of send political message to his base that this is closer than it looks and that I didn't lose by that much." While Trump's closest Republican allies continue to say he has every right to challenge the election results, some Democrats are getting fed up and say it's getting dangerous.

In Arizona, where Biden won by more than 10,000 votes, the secretary of state released a statement on Wednesday responding to escalating threats of violence directed at her and her family.

She said they would not stop her from performing the duties she swore an oath to do, "but there are those, including the president, members of Congress and other elected officials, who are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust the election results in a matter that violates the oath of office they took.

It is well past time that they stop.

Their words and actions have consequences."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'

 Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before..
USATODAY.com
Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act [Video]

Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act

In a round table discussion with health care workers on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said as many as 200,000 more people in the U.S. could be dead by January - and pressured the General Services Administration to share key data on COVID-19 with his transition team to help combat the pandemic as he prepares to take office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:53Published

Biden transition: GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

 United States President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Donald Trump targets vote certification to block Joe Biden

 Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election..
New Zealand Herald

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

11/18: Red and Blue

 Michigan certifies 2020 election results; Georgia Senate candidates set for tough election
CBS News

Anthony Edwards taken No. 1 by Timberwolves in 2020 NBA draft

 Anthony Edwards, the 19-year-old shooting guard who spent his freshman season at Georgia, is No. 1 pick in NBA draft, going to Minnesota Timberwolves.
USATODAY.com

NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards selected No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves

 SportsPulse: The Georgia product will now call Minnesota home after being selected No. 1 by the Timberwolves and USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson tells us what..
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Post online about Stacey Abrams' 2018 run for Georgia governor is partly false

 The 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race was contentious and controversial, but there's no empirical evidence voter suppression cost Abrams the election.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wis. counties

 President Donald Trump's campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, claiming irregularities. No evidence of..
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign transfers $3 million to Wisconsin for recount

 The campaign is requesting recounts in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, both heavily Democratic.
CBS News

Wisconsin Officer Who Fatally Shot Three Men in Five Years Resigns

 Joseph Mensah, a Black officer, most recently killed an armed Black teenager, Alvin Cole, setting off protests in the Milwaukee area.
NYTimes.com

Biden transition: Trump pays $4.3 million for recount of two Wisconsin counties

 United States President Donald Trump filed today for a recount of Wisconsin's two most Democratic counties, paying the required $3 million ($4.3m) cost.He..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Experts urge Trump to back COVID-19 measures amid "dire" pandemic

 Even as top health experts warned the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, President Trump has neither mentioned it nor made any public appearances. Paula..
CBS News

‘This Is Not a Fraud Case’

 Keep an eye on what President Trump’s lawyers say about supposed voter fraud in court, where lying under oath is a crime.
NYTimes.com

Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

'A nightmare for too many': Hundreds of Arizona renters may have been wrongfully evicted during pandemic

 Arizona landlords wrongfully moved to evict renters during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — despite a federal law protecting those tenants.
USATODAY.com

US election 'far from over' in Arizona, Donald Trump claims 'big victory' in Nevada

 The head of Arizona's Republican Party has insisted "the election is far from over", as Donald Trump hailed a "big victory" in Nevada, and Georgia's recount..
New Zealand Herald

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Milwaukee County, Wisconsin U.S. county in Wisconsin


Dane County, Wisconsin Dane County, Wisconsin U.S. county in Wisconsin


Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

Trump campaign moves to seek partial recount of Wisconsin, hoping to overturn results

 The Trump campaign says it will seek recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, Wisconsin's two most populous and liberal-leaning counties.
USATODAY.com

Sterling Brown agrees to $750,000 settlement with Milwaukee

 The settlement will also require the city to admit that Brown's constitutional rights were violated and to commit to implementing changes to the police..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin to hold partial vote recount as Trump continues to deny defeat

Wisconsin to hold partial vote recount as Trump continues to deny defeat Election officials in Wisconsin, as well as in Georgia, said recounts in those states were very...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Georgia’s ballot ‘audit’ starts today. Is it actually a recount?

Georgia’s ballot ‘audit’ starts today. Is it actually a recount? ATLANTA — Georgia on Friday begins tallying — by hand — nearly 5 million ballots that were cast...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Requests Partial Wisconsin Recount [Video]

President Donald Trump Requests Partial Wisconsin Recount

President Donald Trump has wired $3 million for a partial recount of Wisconsin’s vote.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published
Trump's lack of co-operation 'embarrassing' [Video]

Trump's lack of co-operation 'embarrassing'

US President-elect Joe Biden criticises President Donald Trump's denial of his election loss.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:47Published
Biden Blasts Trump For Refusing To Admit Election Loss [Video]

Biden Blasts Trump For Refusing To Admit Election Loss

President-elect Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump for refusing to acknowledge his election loss.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:28Published