Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states.
This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.
In a round table discussion with health care workers on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said as many as 200,000 more people in the U.S. could be dead by January - and pressured the General Services Administration to share key data on COVID-19 with his transition team to help combat the pandemic as he prepares to take office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.