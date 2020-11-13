Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:05s
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states.

This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.


Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act [Video]

Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act

In a round table discussion with health care workers on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said as many as 200,000 more people in the U.S. could be dead by January - and pressured the General Services Administration to share key data on COVID-19 with his transition team to help combat the pandemic as he prepares to take office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Experts urge Trump to back COVID-19 measures amid "dire" pandemic

 Even as top health experts warned the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, President Trump has neither mentioned it nor made any public appearances. Paula..
11/18: Red and Blue

 Michigan certifies 2020 election results; Georgia Senate candidates set for tough election
Anthony Edwards taken No. 1 by Timberwolves in 2020 NBA draft

 Anthony Edwards, the 19-year-old shooting guard who spent his freshman season at Georgia, is No. 1 pick in NBA draft, going to Minnesota Timberwolves.
Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wis. counties

 President Donald Trump's campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, claiming irregularities. No evidence of..
Trump campaign transfers $3 million to Wisconsin for recount

 The campaign is requesting recounts in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, both heavily Democratic.
