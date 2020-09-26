Mali trade unions launch three-day national strike
Civil servants are demanding better pay and conditions and are calling for the release of their colleagues who have been taken hostage.
Mali: French hostage returns home, alongside three others.
Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freedSoumaila Cisse and Sophie Petronin among four hostages released after being held by suspected al-Qaeda-linked fighters.
Mali hostages: Jihadists have freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin
Bah Ndaw sworn in as Mali’s transitional president following coupVeteran soldier tasked with leading country to elections within 18 months; coup leader Assimi Goita to serve as vice president.
Trade unions in South Africa plan to strike over lack of PPETrade unions in South Africa have announced they will embark on a national strike due to the lack of personal protective equipment.