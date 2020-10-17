Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch

Indian Army organised sports activity program in Army Public School in Srinagar, for children from orphanages. Around 50 orphan students participated in the fun activities. Jalebi race, sack race, lemon race, musical chair were organised. "Due to COVID-19 these children were indoors for all year. Our aim is to get them out and give them some exposure of the outer world," said Colonel Praveen Kumar, CO, 20 RR.
As the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh shows no signs of immediate resolution, the Indian Army has created modern habitats with all required facilities for thousands of troops deployed in the high-altitude region which is under the grip of harsh winter, government sources said on Wednesday. The habitats have been provided with proper heating facilities as the region receives up to 40 feet of snow after November every year while temperatures fall up to minus 40 degree Celsius in the winter months, they said. Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between India and China have not yielded any concrete outcome to resolve the military standoff that erupted in early May. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials. Watch the full video for more details.
Traffic movement resumed after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Bafliaz in Poonch. High-altitude road was inundated after heavy snowfall. Workers have cleared the snow till Pir Panjal Pass.
Six civilians, including children were injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13. The injured have been hospitalised. "Government should look into it, we are very scared. Shelling should stop," a local said.
Saplings are selling like hot cakes as harsh winter nears in Jammu and Kashmir. Autumn is considered best time to sow the flower saplings for next season in the valley. Saplings are being sold at reasonable prices by Department of Floriculture at Plant Introduction Section Srinagar. Gardening enthusiasts prefer visiting the section to ensure getting high quality saplings. Section is abuzz and employees are busy to cater to demands of customers. Autumn season offers suitable sowing conditions for better results.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his tirade against Centre over new farm Laws. Addressing the digital launch of Smart Village Campaign Phase-2 in Punjab via video conferencing, he said, "I want to assure Sarpanchs that Congress will stand with you always and fight the battle of every farmer, labourer and poor of Punjab," He also said that new farm laws are an attack on the soul of famers.