Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch

The Indian Army and residents of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a pledge to defeat the coronavirus.

A programme was organised to felicitate the corona warriors of the region.

Sarpanch, Mohd Jameel said, "The program has been organised by Indian Army and we are thankful that they organised it.

They felicitated the corona warriors.

Such programs should be held frequently." This was a joint effort of Indian Army and locals of Poonch together to fight against corona.


