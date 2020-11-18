Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timberwolves Select Anthony Edwards With the No. 1 Pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Timberwolves Select Anthony Edwards With the No. 1 Pick in the 2020 NBA Draft
Timberwolves Select Anthony Edwards With the No. 1 Pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NBA Draft: Minnesota Timberwolves take Anthony Edwards with No. 1 overall pick

Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the No. 1 pick, coming in a year where...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS SportsUpworthyUSATODAY.com


Georgia's Edwards goes No. 1 overall to Wolves

The Timberwolves took Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft.
ESPN - Published

Anthony Edwards taken No. 1 by Timberwolves in 2020 NBA draft; Hornets pick LaMelo Ball

Anthony Edwards, the 19-year-old shooting guard who spent his freshman season at Georgia, is No. 1...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards selected No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves [Video]

NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards selected No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves

SportsPulse: The Georgia product will now call Minnesota home after being selected No. 1 by the Timberwolves and USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson tells us what they can expect.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:37Published
Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball should not be drafted #1 overall, there's something missing | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball should not be drafted #1 overall, there's something missing | UNDISPUTED

LaMelo Ball has plenty of confidence coming into tonight’s NBA Draft. Yesterday he told reporters that he was born to be the number one overall pick. The confidence is warranted since many mock..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published