Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump fires head of security agency

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Trump fires head of security agency

Trump fires head of security agency

Trump fires head of security agency for a statement he made regarding the integrity of the U.S. elections process.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump fires head of cybersecurity agency who vouched for 2020 vote security

Hours before being dismissed, Krebs tweeted out a report citing 59 election security experts saying...
euronews - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS NewsDeutsche WelleUpworthyNewsyRTTNewsSky News


Trump fires nation's top election security official after agency said election was securely run

President Trump fired his administration's top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who led...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


Trump fires director of Homeland Security agency who had rejected President's election conspiracy theories - Channel3000.com

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the Department of Homeland Security official who had rejected...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency [Video]

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency . Christopher Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after refuting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud. The November 3rd election was the most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
President Trump fires DOHS official [Video]

President Trump fires DOHS official

President Trump has fired a Department of Home Land Security Official after he made remarks that the 2020 Election was the most secure ever.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
Trump fires senior election security official [Video]

Trump fires senior election security official

Reaction is pouring in after one of the TOP election officials in the country is abruptly ousted by President Donald Trump.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:59Published