Aaron Nesmith Says He'll Make Life Easier For Celtics' Other Scorers Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Aaron Nesmith Says He'll Make Life Easier For Celtics' Other Scorers After being drafted 14th overall by the Boston Celtics, sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith discussed what he would bring to the team as a rookie. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like