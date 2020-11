MSU's Robert Woodard II drafted by Memphis

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:51s - Published 7 minutes ago

Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard II was drafted 40th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

HAVE EITHER TRANSFERRED OROPTED OUT OF THE SEASONSINCE THE SPRING.

THE NBA DRAFT GOT UNDERWAYTONIGHT AND A MISSISSIPPISTATE BULLDOG CAN CALLHIMSELF A PRO.ROBERT WOODWARD THE SECONDWAS PICKED 40TH OVERALL BYTHE GRIZZLIESTHE NBA DRAFT GOT UNDERWAYTONIGHT .MSU'S ROBERT WOODARD THESECOND AND REGGIE PERRY ARESTILL WAITING TO GET THEIRNAMES CALLED.THE DRAFT IS IN THE SECONDROUND RIGHT NOW.BUT HERE ARE SOME RESULTSFROM THE FIRST ROUND.

UGA'SANTHONY EDWARDS WAS THEFIRST OVERALL PICK BY THETIMBERWOLVES.

JAMESWISEMAN WENT SECOND ANDLAMELO BALL WENT THIRDOVERALL TO CHARLOTTE.FLORIDA STATE'S PATRICKWILLIAMS AND ISAAC OKOROMAKE UP THE TOP 5.THE PELICANS SELECTEDALABAMA GUARD KIRA LEWIS JRWITH THE 13TH PI