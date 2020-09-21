Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indira Gandhi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Indira Gandhi
Indira Gandhi

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indira Gandhi Indira Gandhi 3rd and first female Prime Minister of India

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary [Video]

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Former prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary on Nov 19. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi today. The late Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman prime minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 36th death anniversary is observed on October 31. On the occasion, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

NC leader Altaf Ahmad Wani barred from going abroad

Altaf Ahmad Wani alias Kaloo was stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, and ‘not...
Hindu - Published

Vizag zoo collects ₹3.60 lakh on Nagula Chavithi

As anticipated by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) authorities, there was a huge turnout at...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Delhiites wake up to hazy skies, air quality 'very poor' [Video]

Delhiites wake up to hazy skies, air quality 'very poor'

National capital continues to reel under pollution. Air Quality Index stood in 'very poor' category in Delhi. Visibility remained poor around Indira Gandhi International Airport area due to pollutants..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens [Video]

Delhi's IGI Airport receives threat call, security tightens

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 04 received threat call against two London-bound Air India flights which are scheduled for November 05. Indira Gandhi International Airport,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
This Indian artist has been using typewriters to create portraits for over 50 years [Video]

This Indian artist has been using typewriters to create portraits for over 50 years

Indian artist A C Gurumurthy has been using a typewriter to create impressive portraits for more than five decades. Gurumurthy uses his typewriter to carefully create pictures of famous politicians..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:59Published