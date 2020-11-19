Erie County orange zone schools headed to remote learning
Schools in Erie County’s orange zone areas will now be forced to return to all remote learning on Monday.
Testing requirements set "high bar" for schools to reopen in Erie County orange zoneSchools inside the Orange Warning Zone in Erie County, designated by New York State, must move to a remote-only learning model starting on Monday, November 23rd. Until COVID-19 numbers come down..