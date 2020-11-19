2021 Ford F-150 Class-Exclusive with Max Recline Seats

Ford F-Series is the best-selling truck/pickup for 43 years and for the all-new F150 has patented an all-new way for hard-working customers to rest away from home with class-exclusive available Max Recline Seats.

As part of developing the all-new F150, the dedicated #ford comfort team went into the field with customers to see how they use their pickups in normal daily living.

The team took hundreds of hours of video and thousands of photos while observing how people use their vehicles and what product “pain points” they either endure or find workarounds to compensate for them.