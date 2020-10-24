Minnesota sports to pause at 11:59 p.m. on Friday

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

Adult and youth sports will be placed on pause.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

* three sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us with how teams are reacting to this news so late in the season./// coronavirus (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

They're devastated to say the least.

Emergency order 20?

"*99 means midnight friday through december 18th ?

"* all indoor ad outdoor sports must be halted.

I spoke with mabel?

"*canton volleyball coach and athletic director ?

"* lonnie morken ?

*o gather his thoughts.xxx as an athletic director, teacher and coach this is my 27th year and it's without a doubt the most challenging year i've had without a doubt.

For the second time this year.... coaches across the state had to deliver bad news to their teams. after friday ?*- their seasons are over.

I understand it's not easy and it's not fair, but it's a sacrifice that we need to make.

While morken is understanding of the situation ?

"* he says it doesn't make digesting tonight's announcement any easier.

We had a team meal at the legion in town here and you know everybody was up there or our team was and and we watched the announcement by the governor so i mean i ended up leaving, most of our team is still up there and they're just kind of consoling each other and they're crying and everything according to a press release from the minnesota state high school league ?

"* section football ply must be completed by the end of friday.

The volleyball regular season must also wrap up.

The chance to play one or two more games means the world to morken and teams across the state.

It's certainly not the way we wanted the season to end but like i told the girls after practice tonight ?

"* i'm proud to be their coach, i'm so happy that i got to expereince what i did now we've played 12 games and it could have been zero, it could have been nothing.

Morken expressed his concern for the mental health of students ?

"* saying they all need positive influences in their life to help them through this difficult time.

Once the season concludes ?

"* he plans o find ways to keep his atheltes active.

I'm sure we'll stay in touch with the volleyball girls on some chats and stuffand see if we can get out and go sledding maybe or go build snowmen or ice skate or do coronavirus (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

Lonnie says he is sure that they will receive more guidance from the state league on how this will impact winter sports.

In the meantime ?

"* if you need a little good news ?

*- the timberwolves chose anthony edwards ?

"* a guard from the university of georgia with their first